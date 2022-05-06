Zalando (ETR:ZAL) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Zalando SE (ETR:ZAL – Get Rating) were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €38.66 ($40.69) and last traded at €38.07 ($40.07). Approximately 731,010 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €37.83 ($39.82).

The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion and a PE ratio of 42.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €46.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of €62.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.98.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

