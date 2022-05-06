Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €96.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €96.00 ($101.05) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($94.74) target price on Zalando in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($81.05) target price on Zalando in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($91.58) target price on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($100.00) target price on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €84.00 ($88.42) price target on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €87.13 ($91.72).

Shares of ZAL stock opened at €33.21 ($34.96) on Thursday. Zalando has a 1-year low of €36.33 ($38.24) and a 1-year high of €49.86 ($52.48). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €46.03 and its 200 day moving average price is €62.77.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

