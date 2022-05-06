Zano Price Tops $0.66 on Major Exchanges (ZANO)

Zano (ZANO) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 6th. In the last week, Zano has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001838 BTC on popular exchanges. Zano has a market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $85,837.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,994.05 or 1.00029846 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00049234 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.26 or 0.00242500 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00099847 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00141168 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $103.03 or 0.00286334 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00009831 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,181,503 coins and its circulating supply is 11,152,003 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zano’s official website is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

