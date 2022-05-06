Zel Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges (ZEL)

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zel has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.56 or 0.00345033 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00076760 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00091677 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003463 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006226 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

