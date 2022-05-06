Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,916,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,089 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Zhihu worth $16,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Zhihu during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Zhihu by 947.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Zhihu during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Zhihu during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zhihu during the third quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ZH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.70 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zhihu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.80 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zhihu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.41.

NYSE:ZH opened at $1.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77. Zhihu Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.67.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $159.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.50 million. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 43.80%. Analysts anticipate that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

