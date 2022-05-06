Zoned Properties (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.73

Shares of Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and traded as low as $0.62. Zoned Properties shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 4,535 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77.

Zoned Properties, Inc, a real estate development firm, owns, develops, operates, and leases a portfolio of commercial properties in the United States. It provides site identification, advisory, and brokerage services for the cannabis real estate sector. The company was formerly known as Vanguard Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Zoned Properties Inc in October 2013.

