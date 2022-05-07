-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) to announce ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sesen Bio’s earnings. Sesen Bio reported earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sesen Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sesen Bio.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sesen Bio in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SESN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sesen Bio by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sesen Bio by 9,763.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sesen Bio by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 108,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Sesen Bio by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sesen Bio by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares during the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SESN stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 11,419,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,650,920. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.79. Sesen Bio has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $6.04.

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.

