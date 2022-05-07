-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) to post ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for UserTesting’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.09). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UserTesting will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow UserTesting.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.58 million. The business’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on USER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UserTesting currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.16.

Shares of USER stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.79. The stock had a trading volume of 743,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,840. UserTesting has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.22.

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 35,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $304,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 784,154 shares of company stock worth $6,870,577 in the last three months.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

