$0.28 EPS Expected for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) This Quarter

Posted by on May 7th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITCGet Rating) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.29. SITE Centers reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITCGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SITC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded SITE Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

In other news, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $590,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David R. Lukes sold 310,797 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $5,156,122.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,164,513 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,270.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 355,297 shares of company stock worth $5,900,632. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,358,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,749,000 after purchasing an additional 543,773 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,827,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,105,000 after acquiring an additional 148,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,569,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,644,000 after acquiring an additional 352,947 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,159,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,944,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,267,000 after acquiring an additional 460,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITC opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.52. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $17.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.12%.

SITE Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SITE Centers (SITC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.