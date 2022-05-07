$0.28 EPS Expected for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.29. SITE Centers reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SITC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded SITE Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

In other news, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $590,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David R. Lukes sold 310,797 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $5,156,122.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,164,513 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,270.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 355,297 shares of company stock worth $5,900,632. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,358,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,749,000 after purchasing an additional 543,773 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,827,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,105,000 after acquiring an additional 148,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,569,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,644,000 after acquiring an additional 352,947 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,159,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,944,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,267,000 after acquiring an additional 460,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITC opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.52. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $17.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.12%.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

