-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) will announce ($0.31) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Mersana Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($1.94). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.09). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.42% and a negative net margin of 386,500.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRSN. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Shares of MRSN stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,475,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,016. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.60.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 1,136,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,022,724.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 598,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $2,499,999.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,120,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,762,084.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 7,885.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 230.9% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 394,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 275,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

