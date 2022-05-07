-$0.47 EPS Expected for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Aquestive Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.41). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on AQST. Wedbush dropped their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $26.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Aquestive Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 313,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,954. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $50.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 3.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 13,532.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 15,833 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 381.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 28,814 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

