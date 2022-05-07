-$0.63 EPS Expected for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.63) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for fuboTV’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.77) and the highest is ($0.46). fuboTV posted earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($2.35). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $231.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.27 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 52.98% and a negative net margin of 59.84%. fuboTV’s revenue was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FUBO. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $4.25 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.68.

Shares of FUBO traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.25. 35,615,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,532,816. The company has a market cap of $601.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.69. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

In other fuboTV news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $1,220,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 307.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 266.7% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

