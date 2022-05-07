$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.67. Genpact reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Genpact.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Genpact’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on G. StockNews.com raised Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen cut Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Genpact in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Genpact during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 102.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G traded up $2.11 on Friday, reaching $40.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,467,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,999. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average of $47.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

About Genpact (Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genpact (G)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.