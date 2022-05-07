$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) will post $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.75. Orrstown Financial Services posted earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 11.55%.

ORRF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

NASDAQ ORRF traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $23.65. 43,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,080. Orrstown Financial Services has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $25.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

In related news, Director Floyd E. Stoner acquired 2,464 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.66 per share, for a total transaction of $60,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $4,536,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 327,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,433 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 11.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 198.7% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 244,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 162,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,184,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. 43.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

