$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ligand Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.21 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LGND. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.17.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total value of $93,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $88.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.21. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $86.77 and a fifty-two week high of $169.98.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

