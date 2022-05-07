$1.07 EPS Expected for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. Citizens Financial Group posted earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Citizens Financial Group.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $40.01 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $38.42 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $510,236,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,095,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 256.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,974,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737,071 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,205,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,722.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,879,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,412 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Financial Group (CFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.