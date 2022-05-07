$1.12 EPS Expected for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the lowest is $0.80. Henry Schein posted earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $4.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $85.76 on Monday. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $70.25 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.56. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, Director Scott Philip Serota bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.87 per share, with a total value of $85,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

