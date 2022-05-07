$1.33 EPS Expected for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SAP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the lowest is $1.25. SAP reported earnings of $2.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full year earnings of $5.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $6.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SAP.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SAP from €135.00 ($142.11) to €115.00 ($121.05) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in SAP by 224.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $96.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.26. SAP has a 12 month low of $95.53 and a 12 month high of $151.48.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.13%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

