$1.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) will announce sales of $1.42 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty Four analysts have issued estimates for Shopify’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the highest is $1.54 billion. Shopify reported sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year sales of $6.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $6.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.04 billion to $8.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.59. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $943.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 35.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. lifted its position in Shopify by 3.8% during the third quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 2.4% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 0.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $35.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $377.49. The stock had a trading volume of 10,269,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,525,850. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $591.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1,014.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15. Shopify has a 52 week low of $355.13 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.99 and a beta of 1.82.

Shopify’s stock is scheduled to split on Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

