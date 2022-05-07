$1.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.61 billion. Penn National Gaming reported sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full year sales of $6.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $6.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

PENN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, CBRE Group upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.68.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 204,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,830,000 after purchasing an additional 14,221 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,678,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,344,718. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.36. Penn National Gaming has a 52 week low of $33.92 and a 52 week high of $86.98.

Penn National Gaming announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

