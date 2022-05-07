$1.92 Billion in Sales Expected for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.92 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.96 billion. ABM Industries posted sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year sales of $7.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.63 billion to $8.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $8.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $397,113.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $92,629.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,031 shares of company stock worth $1,091,102 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 164,051 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 82.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 41,214 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 4.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter worth about $283,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM Industries stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.19. 528,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,227. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $38.44 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

