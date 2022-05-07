$1.93 Billion in Sales Expected for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) will post $1.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for H&R Block’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.94 billion. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full-year sales of $3.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow H&R Block.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 665.97% and a net margin of 22.84%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HRB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on H&R Block in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 4.5% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 5.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 50,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 92,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,712,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,337. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.71. H&R Block has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

