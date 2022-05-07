103,720 Shares in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 103,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 1,426.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 1,140.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on AR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $25.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.81.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $900,000. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AR stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $36.99. 7,016,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,843,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $39.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.45 and a beta of 3.72.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

