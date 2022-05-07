105,701 Shares in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) Acquired by Difesa Capital Management LP

Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 105,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GIIX. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,898,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,734,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Gores Holdings VIII by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 307,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 153,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Holdings VIII alerts:

Gores Holdings VIII stock remained flat at $$9.91 during midday trading on Friday. 3,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,449. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.97. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.