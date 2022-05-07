107,982 Shares in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 107,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the third quarter worth $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 126.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 280.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 247.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 43.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. 32.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 8,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $83,620.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 276,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,586.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 4,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $48,404.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 260,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,348.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,992 shares of company stock worth $192,079. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MYOV opened at $8.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.93. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $27.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

