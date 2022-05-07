10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.33 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

NASDAQ:TXG traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,667,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,107. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.04. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $208.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -64.80 and a beta of 1.92.

Several research firms have weighed in on TXG. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.57.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $28,292.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,617,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,199 shares of company stock worth $2,790,248 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 225.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at $622,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

