113,320 Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Purchased by Portland Ltd

Portland Ltd purchased a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 113,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,395,000. Affirm accounts for 82.5% of Portland Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Affirm by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AFRM shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Affirm from $105.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Affirm from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Affirm from $100.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Affirm from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.06.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.95. The stock had a trading volume of 10,476,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,979,446. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.42 and a one year high of $176.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 3.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.86.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Affirm’s revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic purchased 1,091,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $36,387,627.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,785,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,847,847.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 2,107,799 shares of company stock valued at $68,998,013 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

