$115.67 Million in Sales Expected for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) to report sales of $115.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $127.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $102.16 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported sales of $70.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $423.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $406.74 million to $431.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $453.25 million, with estimates ranging from $413.20 million to $487.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.53). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 21.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HT. StockNews.com raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 161.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 155,455 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $335,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 12.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 13,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HT stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,833. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average is $9.39.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

