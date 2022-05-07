$120.20 Million in Sales Expected for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $120.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $123.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $117.10 million. Nautilus posted sales of $206.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year sales of $590.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $586.90 million to $592.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $491.63 million, with estimates ranging from $458.00 million to $515.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.83 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nautilus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.30.

Shares of Nautilus stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.00. 453,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,507. The stock has a market cap of $93.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.82. Nautilus has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

In other news, insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $42,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 107.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Nautilus by 14.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nautilus by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Nautilus by 0.3% during the first quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 1,125,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nautilus by 3.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

