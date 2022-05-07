120,000 Shares in HHG Capital Co. (NASDAQ:HHGC) Bought by MMCAP International Inc. SPC

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of HHG Capital Co. (NASDAQ:HHGC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HHGC remained flat at $$10.02 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,545. HHG Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96.

HHG Capital Company Profile

HHG Capital Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

