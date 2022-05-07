12,028 Shares in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Acquired by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Landstar System by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Landstar System by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSTR stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.05. 351,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,336. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.12 and a fifty-two week high of $188.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.84%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSTR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.83.

In related news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

