$137.93 Million in Sales Expected for Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $137.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chindata Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $137.76 million to $138.10 million. Chindata Group posted sales of $98.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chindata Group will report full-year sales of $643.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $636.16 million to $649.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $886.11 million, with estimates ranging from $854.18 million to $907.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chindata Group.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $122.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chindata Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chindata Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Chindata Group by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,683,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,453 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in Chindata Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,778,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,260,000 after acquiring an additional 573,364 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in Chindata Group by 30.9% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 6,254,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,635 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Chindata Group by 713.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,103,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chindata Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,175,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,518,000 after acquiring an additional 602,639 shares during the last quarter. 19.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CD traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $6.18. 4,646,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,197,243. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average of $6.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Chindata Group has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $17.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 1.77.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

