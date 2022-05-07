$14.12 Million in Sales Expected for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) will post sales of $14.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.96 million and the highest is $14.28 million. Simulations Plus posted sales of $12.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year sales of $52.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.15 million to $52.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $62.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 23.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

SLP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

NASDAQ:SLP traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.84. 58,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,006. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.30. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $58.38. The company has a market capitalization of $865.67 million, a P/E ratio of 77.89 and a beta of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,288 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $620,283.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,183,971 shares in the company, valued at $195,307,766.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 15,140 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $735,047.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,761 shares of company stock worth $1,895,255. 23.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,420,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,482,000 after buying an additional 62,517 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,223,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,156,000 after buying an additional 695,406 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 16.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,593,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,948,000 after buying an additional 219,631 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 882,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,726,000 after buying an additional 96,272 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,017,000 after buying an additional 135,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

