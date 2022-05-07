14,123 Shares in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,123 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 323.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. 50.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $10.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

In other news, EVP David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $29,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,433.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James Michael Mcguire bought 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $100,036.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $4.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.29. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 430.10% and a negative return on equity of 38.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akoustis Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.