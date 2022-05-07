150,000 Shares in Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU) Acquired by MMCAP International Inc. SPC

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAOOU. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,897,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,030,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,323,000.

DAOOU stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.07. 30,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,166. Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07.

It intends to focus on the acquisition of a digital assets and cryptocurrency exchange, payment system, and/or related financial services company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

