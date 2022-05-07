$165.25 Million in Sales Expected for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) to report $165.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $165.16 million to $165.33 million. TowneBank posted sales of $167.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year sales of $676.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $674.69 million to $677.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $723.09 million, with estimates ranging from $715.57 million to $730.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TowneBank.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on TowneBank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TOWN traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.18. 165,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,694. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 2.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 4.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TowneBank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

