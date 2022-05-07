$165.30 Million in Sales Expected for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) to post $165.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $160.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $175.00 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group reported sales of $161.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year sales of $662.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $638.80 million to $675.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $776.71 million, with estimates ranging from $741.50 million to $800.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Helix Energy Solutions Group.
Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 15.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.
HLX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.34. 997,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $6.70.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.
About Helix Energy Solutions Group (Get Rating)
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.