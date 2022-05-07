$165.30 Million in Sales Expected for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) to post $165.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $160.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $175.00 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group reported sales of $161.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year sales of $662.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $638.80 million to $675.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $776.71 million, with estimates ranging from $741.50 million to $800.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 15.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HLX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

HLX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.34. 997,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $6.70.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group (Get Rating)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.