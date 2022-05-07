$186.44 Million in Sales Expected for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) will post sales of $186.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $193.40 million and the lowest is $177.97 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported sales of $138.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year sales of $754.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $709.50 million to $782.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $814.92 million, with estimates ranging from $723.55 million to $853.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.80 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSA. StockNews.com began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.78.

NYSE:NSA traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.46. The stock had a trading volume of 956,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,553. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 52.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.19. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $41.10 and a 1-year high of $70.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $10,320,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,153,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,466 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 113.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,331,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,456 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,878,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 97.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,134,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,912,000 after purchasing an additional 559,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 26.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,307,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,794,000 after buying an additional 487,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

