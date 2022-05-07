$196.48 Million in Sales Expected for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) will report $196.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Howard Hughes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $194.73 million to $198.22 million. Howard Hughes reported sales of $190.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Howard Hughes will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $897.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Howard Hughes.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.60). Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after buying an additional 73,297 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howard Hughes stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.80. The stock had a trading volume of 377,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,251. Howard Hughes has a 52-week low of $81.99 and a 52-week high of $113.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 86.48 and a beta of 1.38.

Howard Hughes declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 15th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

