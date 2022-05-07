$2.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.05 and the lowest is $2.01. Honeywell International reported earnings of $2.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year earnings of $8.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $8.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.14.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $2.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $195.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,624,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,375. The firm has a market cap of $133.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.77 and a 200-day moving average of $197.80. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HON. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

