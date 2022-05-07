$2.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) to post $2.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.19 billion and the lowest is $2.07 billion. Ulta Beauty reported sales of $1.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year sales of $9.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.11 billion to $9.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.59 billion to $10.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $7.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $389.43. The stock had a trading volume of 639,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,473. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.16. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $299.77 and a twelve month high of $438.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

