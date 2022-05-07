$2.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Accenture’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.97 and the lowest is $2.66. Accenture posted earnings per share of $2.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year earnings of $10.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.66 to $11.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.51 to $12.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.35.

ACN opened at $295.74 on Wednesday. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $276.88 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $320.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,403 shares of company stock worth $3,967,374 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $918,234,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $518,188,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Accenture by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,597,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,784 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Accenture by 8,042.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 927,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $312,713,000 after purchasing an additional 915,910 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

