200,000 Shares in Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBNU) Acquired by Difesa Capital Management LP

Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBNU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000. Forbion European Acquisition makes up 1.4% of Difesa Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Forbion European Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $991,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Forbion European Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forbion European Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Forbion European Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. Forbion European Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $10.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04.

Forbion European Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

