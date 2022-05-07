2,008 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Bought by NTB Financial Corp

NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,008 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.8% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 1.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in NIKE by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 9,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NKE traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.49. 11,237,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,247,627. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.39. The company has a market capitalization of $180.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.41.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.