2,119 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Purchased by NTB Financial Corp

NTB Financial Corp purchased a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

PGR traded down $2.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,653,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $120.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.87%.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $345,028.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,632,952 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PGR. Piper Sandler lowered Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.20.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

