$220.19 Million in Sales Expected for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $220.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Endava’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $220.75 million and the lowest is $219.63 million. Endava reported sales of $154.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endava will report full year sales of $866.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $864.85 million to $869.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Endava had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $157.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.71.

DAVA traded down $2.07 on Friday, reaching $102.77. 272,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,722. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 65.46 and a beta of 1.17. Endava has a twelve month low of $86.57 and a twelve month high of $172.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Endava by 1,310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Endava during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Endava by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Endava by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Endava by 25,025.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

