22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 38.82% and a negative net margin of 105.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

22nd Century Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,867. The company has a market cap of $289.59 million, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.02. 22nd Century Group has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 133,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 35,006 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,191,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,491,000 after acquiring an additional 240,081 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 199,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 1,346.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 90,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. 28.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Dawson James upped their price objective on 22nd Century Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on 22nd Century Group in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

