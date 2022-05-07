$235.98 Million in Sales Expected for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) will announce $235.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $233.00 million and the highest is $240.00 million. Maravai LifeSciences reported sales of $217.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full-year sales of $941.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $935.00 million to $949.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $789.48 million, with estimates ranging from $624.40 million to $971.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.29 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 105.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

MRVI stock traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,718,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,986. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.76. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $63.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

