$245.07 Million in Sales Expected for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) to report $245.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $238.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $252.14 million. Commercial Vehicle Group posted sales of $257.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full year sales of $983.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $975.00 million to $991.82 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.05 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 27.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ CVGI traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 211,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $13.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.24.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 561.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 34,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

