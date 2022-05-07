24,996 Shares in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Acquired by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $99.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.00. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.88 and a twelve month high of $100.13.

